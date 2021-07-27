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The Vax Wars Have Begun: Health Care Industry Demanding All Get Vaxxed
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590 views • July 27, 2021
Gerald Celente guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the beginning of the Vaxx Wars.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=610060e9d4885315cd3397ce
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=610060e9d4885315cd3397ce
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