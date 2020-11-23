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WHO says lockdowns not recommended.
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11 views • November 23, 2020
What gives? Now the WHO is saying lockdowns are not the way to go? A little late I'd say and why isn't the leadership around the world abiding by this advice? Anyone else out there that feels like we are being jerked around?
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