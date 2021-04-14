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NutriMedicalReport Tues13thApril21 H1 AtoZNutriMeds HealTech DrMadejDO
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60 views • April 14, 2021
A to Z NutriMeds Protocols Review by Dr Bill Deagle MD, Healing Tech, EduCap Study Launch at First Nations Medical Board Las Vegas NV, Dr Dan Royal and Dr Bill Singh, Codirectors Dr Carrie Madej DO, Dr Sherry Tenpenny DO, Dr Delores Cahill PhD, Dr Judy Mikovitz PhD Virologist, John W Spring and Dr Bill Deagle MD Comments on Interview Video Today of Dr Madej DO Video Interview Today Monday AM, Transhumanism, Abortion and Sterilization Chemo Shot Fake Vaccines,
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