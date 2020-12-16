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Biden's zoom call "leaked" with Civil Rights leaders before the Electoral College vote Dec 14th 2020
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78 views • December 16, 2020
Reposting from The Intercept. https://theintercept.com/2020/12/10/biden-audio-meeting-civil-rights-leaders/
Biden does the introduction and listens to these leaders. No doubt there is a lot of issues at stake. At 103:10 Biden turns the tables on them. "Let's get something STRAIGHT... you should not be disappointed....." Watch their reactions....
The full recording of a Dec. 8, 2020 virtual meeting, attended by Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and civil rights leaders, which was obtained by The Intercept.
The Intercept Website: https://theintercept.com/
Biden does the introduction and listens to these leaders. No doubt there is a lot of issues at stake. At 103:10 Biden turns the tables on them. "Let's get something STRAIGHT... you should not be disappointed....." Watch their reactions....
The full recording of a Dec. 8, 2020 virtual meeting, attended by Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and civil rights leaders, which was obtained by The Intercept.
The Intercept Website: https://theintercept.com/
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