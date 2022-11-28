Create New Account
Neurological Immune-Related Adverse Events After COVID-19 Vaccination: A Systematic Review 💉💉💉
"A systematic literature search was performed, using several databases, to identify reports of post vaccination adverse neurological events. The search resulted in 18 studies that met our criteria. These studies included 61 patients who had received COVID-19 vaccines and experienced at least 1 neurological adverse effect. The most common neurological event was facial nerve palsy (50% of all events). Other less frequently reported events included the reactivation of herpes zoster, Guillain-Barre syndrome, other demyelinating diseases, and neuropathy. The underlying mechanism was hypothesized to be related to vaccine-induced type 1 interferon production leading to decreased tolerance of the myelin sheath antigens."


Estimated Under Reporting Factor = 100X

https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf


61 Neurological Immune-Related INJURY CASES in THIS study.

=

VACCINE Neurological Immune-Related INJURIES are COMMON - not rare.

https://accp1.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jcph.2017


