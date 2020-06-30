Painting My Long Year - Flow of Time | Akiane Kramarik

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Here is my new painting and film ''Flow of Time''.
Hope you all enjoy!
Art:
Akiane Kramarik
Written & Directed :
Akiane & Foreli Kramarik
Camera:
Akiane Kramarik
Music:
Moments
Korolkov
Vinny Falcone
Vadym Kuznietsov
Simple Thieves
Lee Yunjin
Stock:
Hiroshi Tateishi
Dreamstime
VideoBlocks/Storyblocks
Pond5
Purchase Prints: https://akiane.com/product/flow-of-time/
Purchase Original: https://akiane.com/product/flow-of-time/
Subscribe to my Newsletter for updates on my new paintings, films & projects! https://akiane.com/subscribe/
Website: https://www.akiane.com/
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