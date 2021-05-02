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Canadians harassed daily by their police
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293 views • May 02, 2021
Police marshals harass families having a barbecue in a park in Canada,
Canada's Police Wellness Check Left a man Terrified and Determined to End the Practice
Wellness checks, theoretically, give anyone the power to unleash multiple armed officers to your door, Image captured from a video by the author of Montreal police conducting an unasked for wellness check , notice she is UNMASKED to her own detriment
https://thetyee.ca/Analysis/2020/06/30/Police-Wellness-Check-Left-Me-Terrified/
Canada's Police Wellness Check Left a man Terrified and Determined to End the Practice
Wellness checks, theoretically, give anyone the power to unleash multiple armed officers to your door, Image captured from a video by the author of Montreal police conducting an unasked for wellness check , notice she is UNMASKED to her own detriment
https://thetyee.ca/Analysis/2020/06/30/Police-Wellness-Check-Left-Me-Terrified/
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