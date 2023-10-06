10/05/2023 -- New Dutchsinse 2023 Fundraiser!

Please seriously consider giving to my Dutchsinse fundraiser! https://tinyurl.com/mt5f988k or direct link here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=PG8UTPXBHGDDG
People can also give on Cashapp and Venmo!
Cashapp- https://cash.app/$dutchsinse
Venmo- https://account.venmo.com/u/Michael-Janitch
______
Commentary:
If I had accepted the offer from the Halliburton, USGS, and IBM guys, I likely would not have to do a fundraiser today, and I likely would not be being shut down either .... NO REGRETS, just a fact on that.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.