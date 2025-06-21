Please Support Our Sponsors!

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

cardiomiracle.com/FH

A New, National Network of Doctors Not Corrupted by Covid

With Dana Granberg-Nill, MD, FAAFP, COO, GoldCare Health & Wellness

https://www.goldcare.com/, https://www.goldcare.com/partners/drdana

Remember when self-thinking folks during Covid’s Orwellian tyranny fretted about possible loss of employment for refusing the coming vaccine mandate – and a 2022 Rasmussmen poll had almost half the Dems saying they would cage the unvaxxed? We cheered the frontline doctors who risked losing hospital privileges and licenses for daring to seek alternative treatments for what for most was that year’s flu, though perhaps for some it did in fact represent some sort of novel bioweapon.

Despite interloping with the Covid tyranny and being responsible prior to Covid for the 3rd most deaths from APPROVED medical procedures, mainstream medicine hasn’t lost its monopoly on state standards of care…even if they do tend to cause illness and death. So, what are these heroic martyr-docs now doing to earn a wage or revamp the system for the rest of us?

One of these heroes, Dr. Simone Gold, used the mysterious but intriguing Private Membership Association (PMA) legal structure to offer a telemedicine-based, subscription service for Americans who’ve had enough with pHARMa-first care from doctors who refuse to learn from the failures of mainstream medicine or the Covid tyranny.

Indeed, Goldcare’s allopathic doctors are “integrated” in that they constantly hone their knowledge about more natural treatments. And their service includes not just doctors, but also coaches, chiropractors, biological dentists and many other types of health support.

Through their membership model, GoldCare’s clinicians collaborate across disciplines to support the whole person—mind, body, and spirit—while preserving medical freedom and individualized care. It’s exploding nationwide, with celebrities adding their endorsements - including former Fox host Tucker Carlson, cultural icon Jordan Peterson, and MAGA General Mike Flynn.

After more than 20 years as a partner in a private family medicine practice just outside Kansas City, Dr. Dana Granberg-Nill made the decision to leave traditional medicine—a choice solidified by the systemic failures laid bare during COVID. Other than maintaining a very small aesthetic practice through The Happy Camper MD, a PMA, she now devotes her time and energy to her role as Chief Operating Officer of GoldCare. In this position, she is committed to building new avenues for physicians (and patients) who feel trapped in today’s bloated, corrupt medical-industrial complex.

GoldCare isn’t new to Freedom Hub, as regulars know Dr. Montalvo, one of our own regulars, pipes in every week with great questions to help Freedom Hub play its own part in enabling so-needed disruptors and innovators to replace the criminal, failing health cartel.