I love my Guard Goose. His name is Larry
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Josh Sattin Farming


Jan 2, 2020


(I have roman tufted geese like Larry. Thought you would enjoy this video.)


Pros & Cons of having a Guard Goose to protect your flock as well as things to consider when getting one.


Metzer Farms - https://www.metzerfarms.com/

(Roman Tufted - https://www.metzerfarms.com/RomanTuft... )


Waterer - https://geni.us/lDUD


Solar Energizer - https://www.premier1supplies.com/p/in...

Plug-In Energizer - https://www.premier1supplies.com/p/in...

48" Poultrynet Plus - https://www.premier1supplies.com/p/po...


Sattin Hill Farm

Instagram (@sattinhillfarm) - www.instagram.com/sattinhillfarm

Website - https://www.sattinhillfarm.com/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDeI8j55wwY

geeselarryflockjosh sattin farmingguard goose

