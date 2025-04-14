America Hit by Tsunami & Earthquake 04/14/2025

1831 views • 2 weeks ago

Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

Today Pastor Stan shares in great detail what will happen to America if we decide to split God’s Land: Israel.

Chapters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.