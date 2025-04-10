THROWBACK: Jacob Rothschild breaks down how his family created Israel.

Adding:

How Rothschild banking clan uses its vast wealth to influence world events and control governments — Part 1

Media-shy banking firm Rothschild & Co played a key role in restructuring over $20 bln in Ukrainian debt, including by arranging meetings between Kiev officials and vulture funds like Black Rock and Amundi.

The Rothschilds are known to carve up Ukraine’s wealth since at least 2014 and the Euromaidan coup.

What is the Rothschild banking clan known for?

🌏Emerging in the heyday of European colonial empires, the Rothschilds cashed in on the vast wealth flowing to the continent to create merchant and private banking, asset management, venture capital, insurance, media, and energy enterprises.

🌏Establishing close ties to the British Crown, Mayer Rothschild and his sons financed colonial megaprojects, from the Suez Canal trade artery to the East India Company.

🌏The family proved highly active in the international politics of the 19th and 20th centuries, betting on Britain against France during the Napoleonic Wars by financing Hessian mercenary soldiers and loaning money to the Crown, and using insider knowledge of government deliberations.

How rich are the Rothschilds?

🔶A big question mark revolves around their net worth, with open data varying from $1 billion to $1.2 trillion – which would put the family well above the oft-published pop financial media lists of the “world’s richest.”

🔶Lack of precise figure stems from the family’s incredible secrecy, and the murky nature of finance capital. The Rothschilds ‘went dark’ in the early 20th century, when the introduction of national taxation schemes across Europe led family banks to formally split to create ‘independent’ financial institutions.

🔶For instance, while reporting on the family’s public-facing business empire is often focused on the Paris, London and Singapore-based Rothschild & Co, other divisions, like the Geneva-based Edmond de Rothschild Group are less often mentioned.

PART 2: How Rothschild banking clan uses its vast wealth to influence world events and control governments — Part 2

How powerful are the Rothschilds?

🔺The Rothschilds also have ownership stakes and investments ranging from 5%-50%+ in an array of European, US and Asian mega corporations, from Glencore Mining and TotalEnergies to Siemens, Exxon, Chevron, Repsol, Shell, Mitsubishi, Itochu Corp and the Rio Tinto Mining Corporation.

🔺In his book ‘Big Oil & Their Bankers’, researcher Dean Henderson discovered that the Rothschilds and a clique of seven other banking families enjoy a controlling stake in the New York Federal Reserve Bank – the most powerful Fed bank and the heart of America’s financial system.

🔺Other investigators believe the Rothschilds either control the city of London and the Bank of England, or own it outright, although this has been disputed.

Do Rothschilds control politicians?

🔶Rothschilds' influence over world politicians has become impossible to conceal, with the family’s prominent members rubbing shoulders with the likes of Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Henry Kissinger, Margaret Thatcher, Francois Mitterrand, Petro Poroshenko, Emmanuel Macron, and others.

🔶The clan either takes advantage of business connections and sheer economic and market power, or in Macron’s case – hiring him as an investment banker before he began his political career.