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Man To Man With Deacon Robert Slobig
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0 view • November 10, 2021
Recently Deacon John Rangel and Frank J Casella, from CMCS, sat down to talk man to man with Deacon Rbob Slobig about manhood and ministry - A series of interviews with Catholic Deacon's of the Archdiocese of Chicago - from our blog https://www.cmcsmen.net/blog Deacon Bob shared about his ministry as a Deacon, as well as insights for living as a Catholic man.
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