The Christine Corda Show_ "Deprogamming"

The first step to deprogramming from mind control is to recognize it has happened.

While deprogramming from cult mind control can take a long time, deprogramming from the media, social media, political ideologies, TV shows along with other videos as well as education, can start with one thing, one very important thing. Awareness of what is happening is a huge and important first step. This episode is the first of many on the subject.

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This video and its content are not meant as treatment or diagnosis. It is recommended that anyone listening seek medical help for any physical or mental psychological issues from a professional Doctor and or Counselor.

This content is for information only.