"Your tax dollars turn into foreign military credits, then into defense contractor profits, then right back into the campaign war chests of the politicians who voted for the bill in the first place." It's a beautiful loop — if you're a lobbyist. If you're the American taxpayer holding the bill? Total disaster.





Kristy Allen pulls back the curtain on the structural loophole the founders never anticipated: domestic political action committees (PACs) funded by American donors — many motivated by strong support for Israel — that reward politicians who keep foreign aid flowing and punish those who ask questions. The domestic proxy loop. Brilliant. Corrosive. And perfectly legal.





She connects this to the recent tug-of-war over the JFK files. Tulsi Gabbard's team at the DNI showed up at a CIA facility and demanded physical custody of long-classified boxes on the JFK and RFK assassinations. The CIA pushed back. Why, more than six decades later, does a permanent intelligence agency still guard these archives like they're guarding the nuclear football? When an elected president's team hits a wall of unelected bureaucrats, it rips the mask off. Who actually runs this country?





Then she goes back to the early 1960s. JFK wrote blunt, uncompromising letters demanding inspections of Israel's Dimona nuclear reactor. He saw the "rules for me but not for thee" double standard and called it out. After Kennedy was removed from the picture, everything changed. Today, Israel receives almost $4 billion annually in foreign military financing — locked in through ten-year memoranda of understanding, shielded from normal congressional debate.





Kristy lays out what real reform would look like: ban foreign-connected PAC structures, implement a total congressional stock trading ban, and overhaul FARA with mandatory maximum transparency and prison sentences for covert foreign lobbying. The founders built the Foreign Emoluments Clause to stop foreign influence. They didn't anticipate the loophole. But we can close it.





The ballot is stronger than the bullet — Abraham Lincoln said it. But what is the value of a vote when legislative outcomes are predetermined by concentrated financial interest groups before you even arrive at the polling station?





JFK warned about a "monolithic and ruthless conspiracy" that relies on infiltration instead of invasion, subversion instead of elections. That was then. This is now. The torch has been passed to Trump's America First. It's time to finish the job. Close the loopholes. Stop being rented office space for the highest bidder. And make America sovereign again.





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