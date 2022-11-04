Shoigu - US-led NATO used for the Wests Aim at Russia Destruction. - Said, 110222

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with Belarusian military on Wednesday that NATO is building up troops near the Russian borders on the eastern flank.
30,000 troops are already in place and the number may still on the rise in the near future, he added. Belarus might also be under attack, according to Shoigu.
