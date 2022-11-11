The DeSantis Lesson the GOP NEEDS Following the Midterms Ep 236

Glenn Beck





Premiered Nov 9, 2022

WATCH more Glenn TV: https://blazetv.com/glenn

Glenn unpacks the wins, losses, and lessons from the midterms and asks, “Why can’t everyone be like Florida?” Results are still coming in, but if Republicans take the House, what will they do with a majority? BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere argues the GOP must stop the bleeding and block the worst instincts of the Biden administration. We can’t relax for the next two years and put our hope in a Republican presidential candidate. Matthew Peterson of the New Founding PAC says, win or lose, “No one is coming to save you”— there are REAL changes you can actually make at the local level. Now is the time to start building careers, communities, and infrastructures that align with your values to better fend off attacks from the Left. “Why be around people who don’t like you?” Make red states redder. David Barton of WallBuilders brings some much-needed perspective and says the mainstream media was too focused on national issues; there were MAJOR untold wins at the local level. At the end of the day, bold leadership was rewarded. Finally, Glenn shocks the audience by agreeing with Mitt Romney and apologizes for the creative direction of the graphics featuring Democratic candidates in BlazeTV’s election coverage. Just kidding. They had it coming.





#blazetv #glennbeck #glenntv





► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu





► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/





► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://theblaze.com/newsletters





Connect with us on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/BlazeTV

http://instagram.com/TheBlazeTV

http://facebook.com/BlazeMedia

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuJUas7rOwQ