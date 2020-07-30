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Dan Crenshaw sounds off on Pelosi, new stimulus bill
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8 views • July 30, 2020
Rep. Dan Crenshaw comments exclusively on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's comments on federal law enforcement, calling them 'Trump's stormtroopers,' plus his take on divisive social and political discourse today, his thoughts on provisions in the latest stimulus relief bill, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
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