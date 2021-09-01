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Εμβόλια: Τα συστατικά και οι παρενέργειες
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43 views • September 01, 2021
Τετάρτη 25 Αυγούστου στο πλαίσιο της εκπομπής "Στην Αιχμή του Δόρατος", ο Αρης Λαμπρόπουλος, συνομιλεί με τον κ. Ανδρέα Ράλλη, Μοριακό Βιολόγο, Δρ Νευροβιολογίας του King's College London και του πανεπιστημίου Stanford, με θέμα: "Yπάρχουν κρυφά συστατικά στα εμβόλια;"
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