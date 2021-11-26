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Freedom March 26 November 2021
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24 views • November 28, 2021
This is a 'in the middle of it' record of the Melbourne Freedom March Saturday 26 November 2021. It was another big group and starting at Parliament House and walking a very long loop and back another way to Treasury Gardens quite near to Parliament House. The crowd was so large that people had to wait half an hour before their part of the crowd was able to follow and at the other end it took at least half an hour for the crowd to be all in and listening to the speeches. It was peaceful from my perspective of it. Hopefully our effort will make a difference to the politicians, enough to stop the passing of the 'unlawful' bills. We have to push-back in some way. We have to 'Kill the Bill", have this Pandemic Emergency Bill scrapped.
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