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NEW THERMAL IMAGING CAMERAS INSTALLED AT UNDISCLOSED LOCATIONS!/ BUSINESSES REOPENING AS CASHLESS!
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422 views • May 30, 2022
Ohio goes full on 1984 in response to pandemic! More businesses and restaurants reopening as "cashless societies" for your health! Watching the beast system being implemented before our eyes!
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