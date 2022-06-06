Flashback: 1998 Smallpox “War Games”

A 1998 article published in The Guardian, described a secret meeting of US Federal agencies in March of that year to play out what would happen if terrorists attacked the United States with a hybrid smallpox virus for which there was no cure.This article from 1998 caught our attention as it all seems eerily familiar to what we have learned over the past two years regarding pandemic scenarios and the actors involved.(Related: Monkeypox: Scenarios, Germ Games and Vaccines and Two Studies now suggest the circulating Monkeypox Virus has been manipulated in a Biolab)The 1998 exercise underlined the need for a sweeping plan that President Clinton was to approve that week. Clinton’s interest in germ warfare was deepened by books and there was one in particular that alarmed him: The Cobra Event by Richard Preston.The Guardian’s article noted that an expert on genetic engineering, William Haseltine, said that any trained molecular virologist could create such a virus in a laboratory.1998 was a troublesome year for Bill Clinton. In January 1998, allegedly under the recommendation of the president, Monica Lewinsky filed an affidavit in which she denied ever having had a sexual relationship with him. Within weeks, Lewinsky was taken by FBI agents and U.S. attorneys to a hotel room where she was questioned and offered immunity if she cooperated with the prosecution. A few days later, the story broke, and Clinton publicly denied the allegations, saying, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky.”Problems were brewing in Iraq. In his 1998 State of the Union Address, Clinton warned Congress that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was building an arsenal of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons. The administration was battling with al-Qaeda. In August 1998, Clinton ordered cruise missile strikes on targets in Afghanistan and Sudan, targeting the Al-Shifa pharmaceutical factory in Sudan, which was suspected of assisting Osama bin Laden in making chemical weapons.Preston is still writing books about viral outbreaks. In his latest book, published in 2019, he makes clear that the Ebola outbreak of 2013 and 2014 is a harbinger of further, more severe outbreaks, and of emerging viruses heretofore unimagined in any country, on any continent.Haseltine has recently written an article on the current pox outbreak. Although we do not cover Haseltine’s recent article here you may be interested to read it to get a feel for his stance as it is now and possibly was back then.“Poxviruses are back, and it is no surprise,” Heseltine wrote last week. “Climate change and increased globalisation have enabled viruses to mutate and spread at unprecedented rates … Reinstate smallpox vaccinations to target emerging poxvirus strains.”War games show up germ defences Clipped from The Guardian, 28 April 1998