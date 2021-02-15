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Media Covering Up 1,200 Deaths Following COVID Vaxx & China Joe's Anti-2A Plans
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30 views • February 15, 2021
The mainstream media has been active useful idiots in covering up vital information regarding the deaths following the experimental COVID injections, as well as sitting on a devastating interview with China Joe Biden for more than a year that exposes his criminal mindset against the Constitution and the people regarding the Second Amendment.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/media-covering-up-1200-deaths-following-covid-vaxx-china-joes-anti-second-amendment-plans-uncovered/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/media-covering-up-1200-deaths-following-covid-vaxx-china-joes-anti-second-amendment-plans-uncovered/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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