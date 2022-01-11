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AFTER THEY MODIFY YOU, THEY WILL OWN YOU
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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303 views • January 11, 2022
Attorney Todd Callender returns to SGT Report to drop some truth bombs.

PATTERNS IN THE DEPLOYMENT OF TOXIC COVID VACCINE BATCHES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IINEncLH3hk1/
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vaccinesnwodepopulationcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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