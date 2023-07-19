The 'Fake Electors' Scheme

They Are Interfering In Another Election
* We are living in the police state right now.
* Alternate electors are nothing new; there is legal precedent for this.
* The ‘election deniers’ and ‘fake electors’ are leftist goons.
* The police state is here.
* This is the fight.
• The Left’s 2020 ‘Fake Electors’ Narrative Is Fake News
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 19 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v30xu7s-theyre-trying-to-interfere-in-another-election-ep.-2050-07192023.html
