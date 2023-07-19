Create New Account
The 'Fake Electors' Scheme
They Are Interfering In Another Election

* We are living in the police state right now.

* Alternate electors are nothing new; there is legal precedent for this.

* The ‘election deniers’ and ‘fake electors’ are leftist goons.

* The police state is here.

* This is the fight.


The Left’s 2020 ‘Fake Electors’ Narrative Is Fake News


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 19 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v30xu7s-theyre-trying-to-interfere-in-another-election-ep.-2050-07192023.html

Keywords
