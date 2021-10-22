© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Your Microbiome Influences Your Immune System (Rodney Dietert, Professor Emeritus of immunotoxicology at Cornell University)
Follow
0
Share
Report
251 views • October 22, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/21/how-does-the-microbiome-affect-your-immune-system.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211021_HL2&mid=DM1023965&rid=1298865017
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/PMt0jM1BkOX2.mp4
https://www.rodneydietert.com/
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Your immune system and gut microbiome share a symbiotic relationship and your immune function is largely dependent on the state of your gut
More than 99% of your genes come from microbes, not your chromosomes
The best predictor of future health is your gut microbiome at birth. C-section and antibiotic regimens — both in the mother and the baby — are known to degrade the baby’s microbiome, but can be compensated for
Healthy microbiomes are more connected to what your ancestors had that has been lost through short-sighted practices and technology installations. Trying to head toward that is much more constructive than trying to completely overhaul something to a group of microbes your ancestors never saw
Aside from the vaginal tract, the baby also receives valuable microbes via skin-to-skin contact, including oral contact with breast tissue, as well as from the breast milk, which is why breastfeeding is so important and can impact your child’s health well into the future. Environmental exposures from soil, food and animals also play a role
In this interview, Rodney Dietert, Professor Emeritus of immunotoxicology at Cornell University, reviews the interrelationship between your immune system and your gut microbiome.
He's spent several decades researching and teaching students about the immune system. As noted by Dietert, your gut microbiome is crucial not just for immune function, but also for your health status in general, as it affects nearly all other physiological systems.
He first became aware of the importance of the gut when given the opportunity to write a research paper about which biomarker would be the best to predict the future health of a baby.
"I thought that was a really intriguing question to develop a paper around," he says. "And, I was pretty sure decades of work on the immune system in the young, prenatal and neonatal, meant that I had an answer.
I became very frustrated because I wrote a couple of paragraphs and it was unpersuasive, and went to bed extremely frustrated. I woke up in the middle of the night from a dream with what to me was an answer.
The answer was that it was the extent to which the newborn became complete or completed itself, and that that self-completion is really the installation of the microbiome, largely from the mother, but both parents contributing; vaginal delivery when possible, skin-skin contact, and then of course, followed up with prolonged breastfeeding when possible."
Also In Dr. Mercola's Presentation are presented the following subjects.
Ancestral Microbiomes.
Compensatory Practices.
Epigenetic Interactions.
How Your Gut Microbiome Impacts Immunosenescence.
Avoid Unnecessary Antibiotic Exposure.
Colonization Resistance.
From Gut to Brain.
How to Address Leaky Gut.
Your Health Begins in Your Gut.
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/PMt0jM1BkOX2.mp4
https://www.rodneydietert.com/
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Your immune system and gut microbiome share a symbiotic relationship and your immune function is largely dependent on the state of your gut
More than 99% of your genes come from microbes, not your chromosomes
The best predictor of future health is your gut microbiome at birth. C-section and antibiotic regimens — both in the mother and the baby — are known to degrade the baby’s microbiome, but can be compensated for
Healthy microbiomes are more connected to what your ancestors had that has been lost through short-sighted practices and technology installations. Trying to head toward that is much more constructive than trying to completely overhaul something to a group of microbes your ancestors never saw
Aside from the vaginal tract, the baby also receives valuable microbes via skin-to-skin contact, including oral contact with breast tissue, as well as from the breast milk, which is why breastfeeding is so important and can impact your child’s health well into the future. Environmental exposures from soil, food and animals also play a role
In this interview, Rodney Dietert, Professor Emeritus of immunotoxicology at Cornell University, reviews the interrelationship between your immune system and your gut microbiome.
He's spent several decades researching and teaching students about the immune system. As noted by Dietert, your gut microbiome is crucial not just for immune function, but also for your health status in general, as it affects nearly all other physiological systems.
He first became aware of the importance of the gut when given the opportunity to write a research paper about which biomarker would be the best to predict the future health of a baby.
"I thought that was a really intriguing question to develop a paper around," he says. "And, I was pretty sure decades of work on the immune system in the young, prenatal and neonatal, meant that I had an answer.
I became very frustrated because I wrote a couple of paragraphs and it was unpersuasive, and went to bed extremely frustrated. I woke up in the middle of the night from a dream with what to me was an answer.
The answer was that it was the extent to which the newborn became complete or completed itself, and that that self-completion is really the installation of the microbiome, largely from the mother, but both parents contributing; vaginal delivery when possible, skin-skin contact, and then of course, followed up with prolonged breastfeeding when possible."
Also In Dr. Mercola's Presentation are presented the following subjects.
Ancestral Microbiomes.
Compensatory Practices.
Epigenetic Interactions.
How Your Gut Microbiome Impacts Immunosenescence.
Avoid Unnecessary Antibiotic Exposure.
Colonization Resistance.
From Gut to Brain.
How to Address Leaky Gut.
Your Health Begins in Your Gut.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.