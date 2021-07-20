It’s Ridiculous That Almost Everyone Else on Earth Can Vote Except for Chinese People!

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7/4/2021 Mr. Bannon: It’s impossible to see these young Chinese out here, the new China, and think that 1.4 billion people of the oldest and most ancient civilization we have, in all its glory and all its nobility and all the decency and common hard work of the Chinese people, can’t vote or even get information.