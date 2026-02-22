RT News - February 22 2026 6AM GMT

February 22, 2026

Washington says its economic warfare might be a tough pill to swallow, but the world simply has no choice. That's as Trump jacks up his global tariffs to 15 percent just days after the Supreme Court rules his prior tariffs illegal. Russia comments on the peace talks aimed to end the Ukrainian conflict while Vladimir Zelensky dismisses the way negotiations are being conducted, saying the reasons why the war started are simply not important. Outrage across the Middle East as the US ambassador to Israel says that country has a biblical right to take over huge parts of the region.





