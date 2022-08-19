Out of Shadows - Satanic Hollywood Documentary

Below is a link to a site that disputes the claims made in Out of Shadows. It states that the film provides no evidence proving there's a network of satanic child molesters linked to government and media.

On a superficial level that appears to be somewhat true but this ignores the fact that there are numerous examples of witness testimonies all over the world which attest to the existence of organised and ritual child abuse.

https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/2021/04/fact-check-out-of-shadows-documentary-does-not-prove-satanic-child-rapists-control-government-and-hollywood.html