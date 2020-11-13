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Dark Winter Lockdown Coming, Chicago Advisory, Earth Changing Axial Precession, Trump-Biden Smokescreen: 11.13.2020
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---
Chicago issues stay-at-home advisory amid record U.S. coronavirus cases
Submitted by David
November 13, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/D7Ghh4lgHf8
--
BOOK: COVID WORLD ORDER
RESETTING HUMANITY 2.0
And the Medical Martial Law
http://www.fivedoves.com/letters/nov2020/luisv118-2.htm
--
STUDY: CDC Not Testing Refugees for COVID, Flouting Public-Health Requirement
https://headlineusa.com/cdc-not-testing-refugees-covid/
Karen’s Related:
https://www.newsmax.com/t/newsmax/article/996724/16
--
Active Monitoring of Changing Axial Precession: Neutralizing the Covid-19 Bioweapon Threat
Written by Don and Terral
November 13, 2020
Hi Terral,
Don writes:
Appreciate all your updates again. Still working on my wife's normalcy bias and looking for more data with Earth Changes. She is going back on the nano silver I gave her which is a good sign and thank you for the recent shipment. Do you have any info on active monitoring of changing Axial precession or Earth elevation?
--
Council on Foreign Relations Man, Joe Biden, For the Win
RW https://www.targetliberty.com/2020/11/council-on-foreign-relations-man-joe.html
--
A beast of a storm: The most powerful storm since last winter about to slam into Pacific Northwest
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/pacific-northwest-storm-weather-snow-winter-map.html
--
M 5.3 - 33 km SE of Mina, Nevada
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nn00782942/executive
--
M 5.7 - Macquarie Island region
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000ceaa/executive
--
Rare discovery following the 5.5M Nevada earthquake and swarm - Seems impossible but TRUE! 7000 mpm
https://youtu.be/VnnQxkzQpwQ
--
Milankovitch cycles
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milankovitch_cycles
--
OPINION: The Complexities of Climate Change
https://pagosadailypost.com/2020/11/09/opinion-the-complexities-of-climate-change/
--
360-degree Simulated View of the Sky Between Two Supermassive Black Holes
https://youtu.be/Em4OFLjMux0
--
Pandemic-related isolation wearing on military veterans
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-virus-outbreak-kalispell-montana-veterans-c5ffd5038c8d3b823b582bcb1b71d252
--
Trump's Pentagon Shakeup: Rewarding Loyalists or Something More Nefarious?
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/11/12/trumps-pentagon-shakeup-rewarding-loyalists-or-something-more-nefarious-n1140668
--
New document reveals scope and structure of Operation Warp Speed and underscores vast military involvement
https://www.statnews.com/2020/09/28/operation-warp-speed-vast-military-involvement/
--
Feds Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Agreement With Drug Stores
https://www.statnews.com/2020/09/28/operation-warp-speed-vast-military-involvement/
--
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Chicago issues stay-at-home advisory amid record U.S. coronavirus cases
Submitted by David
November 13, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/D7Ghh4lgHf8
--
BOOK: COVID WORLD ORDER
RESETTING HUMANITY 2.0
And the Medical Martial Law
http://www.fivedoves.com/letters/nov2020/luisv118-2.htm
--
STUDY: CDC Not Testing Refugees for COVID, Flouting Public-Health Requirement
https://headlineusa.com/cdc-not-testing-refugees-covid/
Karen’s Related:
https://www.newsmax.com/t/newsmax/article/996724/16
--
Active Monitoring of Changing Axial Precession: Neutralizing the Covid-19 Bioweapon Threat
Written by Don and Terral
November 13, 2020
Hi Terral,
Don writes:
Appreciate all your updates again. Still working on my wife's normalcy bias and looking for more data with Earth Changes. She is going back on the nano silver I gave her which is a good sign and thank you for the recent shipment. Do you have any info on active monitoring of changing Axial precession or Earth elevation?
--
Council on Foreign Relations Man, Joe Biden, For the Win
RW https://www.targetliberty.com/2020/11/council-on-foreign-relations-man-joe.html
--
A beast of a storm: The most powerful storm since last winter about to slam into Pacific Northwest
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/pacific-northwest-storm-weather-snow-winter-map.html
--
M 5.3 - 33 km SE of Mina, Nevada
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nn00782942/executive
--
M 5.7 - Macquarie Island region
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000ceaa/executive
--
Rare discovery following the 5.5M Nevada earthquake and swarm - Seems impossible but TRUE! 7000 mpm
https://youtu.be/VnnQxkzQpwQ
--
Milankovitch cycles
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milankovitch_cycles
--
OPINION: The Complexities of Climate Change
https://pagosadailypost.com/2020/11/09/opinion-the-complexities-of-climate-change/
--
360-degree Simulated View of the Sky Between Two Supermassive Black Holes
https://youtu.be/Em4OFLjMux0
--
Pandemic-related isolation wearing on military veterans
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-virus-outbreak-kalispell-montana-veterans-c5ffd5038c8d3b823b582bcb1b71d252
--
Trump's Pentagon Shakeup: Rewarding Loyalists or Something More Nefarious?
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/11/12/trumps-pentagon-shakeup-rewarding-loyalists-or-something-more-nefarious-n1140668
--
New document reveals scope and structure of Operation Warp Speed and underscores vast military involvement
https://www.statnews.com/2020/09/28/operation-warp-speed-vast-military-involvement/
--
Feds Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Agreement With Drug Stores
https://www.statnews.com/2020/09/28/operation-warp-speed-vast-military-involvement/
--
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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