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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-11-2021 Emergency Meeting!!! >>> In 9 Days
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30 views • June 11, 2021
The cdc will host what they call an emergency meeting the only issue is its not for 9 days! This is just a cya action on their part. Meanwhile people continue to die in numbers far greater than any virus they claim we have. Let's not forget that all governments do is lie and cover up for those lies with more lies!
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Article Links:
https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/charlotte-hazard/2021/06/08/cbs-late-night-knuckle-sandwiches-unvaccinated
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-hold-emergency-meeting-after-100s-suffer-heart-inflammation-following-covid-vaccines
https://pandemic.news/2021-06-09-new-blood-clotting-disorder-sweeping-the-globe.html#
https://www.africanglobe.net/africa/mass-sterilization-kenyan-doctors-find-anti-fertility-agent-tetanus-vaccine/
Thumbnail Link:
https://premionetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/cdc-covid-vaccine-index-768x512.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/charlotte-hazard/2021/06/08/cbs-late-night-knuckle-sandwiches-unvaccinated
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-hold-emergency-meeting-after-100s-suffer-heart-inflammation-following-covid-vaccines
https://pandemic.news/2021-06-09-new-blood-clotting-disorder-sweeping-the-globe.html#
https://www.africanglobe.net/africa/mass-sterilization-kenyan-doctors-find-anti-fertility-agent-tetanus-vaccine/
Thumbnail Link:
https://premionetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/cdc-covid-vaccine-index-768x512.jpg
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