AA_IB_197_Culture_Creation

Today I will discuss culture creation. I’ll get into the hallmarks of what culture is and how it is manipulated, influenced, and changed by various mechanisms in our society.

Check out the show, like, and share the links!

▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url





▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage





▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1





▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/





▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast





▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8





▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1





▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge/





▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/





▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1





▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/





▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge





▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge





▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375





▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b



