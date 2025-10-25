© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Suns Rally to Defeat Clippers 120-104 | NBA Season Opener Highlights
Description
In their season opener at the Intuit Dome, the Phoenix Suns overcame a large deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-104. Devin Booker led with 31 points, and Dillon Brooks contributed 22. The Clippers, led by James Harden’s 30 points, fell short. Watch the highlights here!
Hashtags
#PhoenixSuns #LACClippers #NBA2025 #DevinBooker #JamesHarden #NBAHighlights #Basketball #NBAGame