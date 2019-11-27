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Gilad Atzmon - Zionism, Jewish Identity, and Political Jewry - Part 1
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64 views • November 27, 2019
Gilad Atzmon speaks about Zionism, Jewish Identity, and Political Jewry. He explains Jewish satellite opposition as a refined form of controlled opposition. Atzmon explains that this form of proxy opposition is spontaneous in its nature - not conspiratory, but is exploited nonetheless to avoid criticism of international Jewish political affairs.
Arranged by Föreningen Cui Bono on October 28, 2015.
Source: https://youtu.be/-pA8oO9HeGk
Arranged by Föreningen Cui Bono on October 28, 2015.
Source: https://youtu.be/-pA8oO9HeGk
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