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"Immortality of the Soul"; The Most Popular Deception in Human History
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11 views • January 20, 2022
by Martin Zender
The false teaching that humans never die is the most popular deception ever to exist. It is the seed-plot of Satan's most organized attacks against the death of Christ: Trinitarianism and Modalism.
MP3: http://martinzender.com/MZTV/MZTV682_...
MZTV Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Return to Zender Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Martin's homepage: https://www.martinzender.com
The false teaching that humans never die is the most popular deception ever to exist. It is the seed-plot of Satan's most organized attacks against the death of Christ: Trinitarianism and Modalism.
MP3: http://martinzender.com/MZTV/MZTV682_...
MZTV Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Return to Zender Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Martin's homepage: https://www.martinzender.com
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