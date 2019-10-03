Life Expectancy Falling In America As Vaccines Multiply

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Published on Oct 02, 2019
Alex Jones exposes the government manuals that lay out the plans to subvert the public into a mindless dependent oppressed servant class. "By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!"