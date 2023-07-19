Fran Drescher Compares the Hollywood Strike to the Titanic - Real Free News Extra

Hollywood idiot and leftist loon Fran Drescher compares the Hollywood
strike to the Titanic... No, you are crazy! That was a real tragedy
where real people lost their lives not like the fake losers in Hollywood
living in a make believe world where they get paid to act like they are
real.
#FranDrescher #hollywood #titanic #frandrescher #hollywoodsrike #actorsstrike #writersstrike #sag #aftra #sagaftra #yousink
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.