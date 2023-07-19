Fran Drescher Compares the Hollywood Strike to the Titanic - Real Free News Extra

Hollywood idiot and leftist loon Fran Drescher compares the Hollywood strike to the Titanic... No, you are crazy! That was a real tragedy where real people lost their lives not like the fake losers in Hollywood living in a make believe world where they get paid to act like they are real. #FranDrescher #hollywood #titanic #frandrescher #hollywoodsrike #actorsstrike #writersstrike #sag #aftra #sagaftra #yousink

