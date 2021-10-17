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Coming of Christ Lesson 6 - The End of Confirmation!
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50 views • October 17, 2021
Our Eschatological Series continues by examining the "perfect" that was to come at the return of Christ when the miraculous "signs" would cease as explained by Paul in writing 1 Corinthians Chapter 13; and, all within the overall context of love. Visit my Spirit Hill Bible Institute Channel for the complete series and other videos regarding Fulfilled Covenant Eschatology.
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