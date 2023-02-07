CONFIRMED ! Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Found Guilty Of Misinfo By UK Regulator

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Pfizer was found guilty of making misleading statements about the safety of jabbing kids. The ruling was issued by The Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) which is the regulatory body responsible for the complaints procedures against the Code of Practice for the Pharmaceutical Industry in the UK.