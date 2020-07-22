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Doug Collins reveals who may be forced to wear masks
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25 views • July 22, 2020
After Georgia Governor Brian Kemp ruled that counties in the state may not mandate mask-wearing in public, other lawmakers in The Peach State have had mixed opinions on the legal measure. Congressman Doug Collins, who is also a candidate for a Senate seat in Georgia, comments exclusively on the words expressed between Governor Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. - with Newsmax TV's John Bachman
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