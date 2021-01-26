Americans Are Now Wondering WHAT They Have "Elected" : The Crowhouse

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The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.
~ Edward Bernays
Biden - "I don't Know What I'm Signing"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9fACwsay0VMa/
In Text Messages, Biden Voters Already Regret Their Vote
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/text-messages-biden-voters-already-regretting-vote/
U.S. forces choppered into Syria 24 hours after new commander-in-chief takes power
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/01/22/u-s-forces-choppered-into-syria-24-hours-after-new-commander-in-chief-takes-power-1020071/
Reset Australia
https://au.reset.tech/
Strong Cities Network
https://strongcitiesnetwork.org/en/cities/
Italy, Covid Shock: Head of Montichiari ER Arrested
https://www.europereloaded.com/italy-covid-shock-head-of-montichiari-er-arrested/
BUFFALO HORN GUY — BIG REVEAL!!! WITH PATENTS LISTED
https://projectcamelotportal.com/2021/01/25/buffalo-horn-guy-big-reveal-with-patents-listed/
The End of Trump Can Be the Beginning of America
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/politics/the-end-of-trump-can-be-the-beginning-of-america/ar-BB1d00L8?ocid=msedgntp
Speak Up with Tank & Lisa 1-10-2021
https://www.unn.today/
Police SUV plows through crowd of troublemakers in Tacoma in sickening VIDEO
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/police-suv-plows-through-crowd-of-troublemakers-in-tacoma-in-sickening-video_7wVzH3EwsGNtGum.html
Microsoft Granted Patent to Reanimate Dead People as 3D ‘Chatbots’
https://summit.news/2021/01/22/microsoft-granted-patent-to-reanimate-dead-people-as-3d-chatbots/
Zagreb Hospital Party:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVLlZ_FpHdQ
NY Government plans to remove you from your home to a medical facility
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LBx4uPDDtOT1/
New York Governor Cuomo Says Economy Needs to Reopen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZRzBcBbsEU
Watching_Nursing_Home_Residents_Die_Off_slowly_Days_and_Weeks_after_getting_the_Fake_Covid_Vaccine.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OtCk8dF23kve/
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers which can't be questioned". - Richard Feynman
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/EXtOST4lmicp/
The Crowhouse
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