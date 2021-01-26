BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Americans Are Now Wondering WHAT They Have "Elected" : The Crowhouse
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10276 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
511 views • January 26, 2021
Max Igan - The Crowhouse - January 26th, 2021.

The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.
~ Edward Bernays

Biden - "I don't Know What I'm Signing"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9fACwsay0VMa/

In Text Messages, Biden Voters Already Regret Their Vote
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/text-messages-biden-voters-already-regretting-vote/

U.S. forces choppered into Syria 24 hours after new commander-in-chief takes power
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/01/22/u-s-forces-choppered-into-syria-24-hours-after-new-commander-in-chief-takes-power-1020071/

Reset Australia
https://au.reset.tech/

Strong Cities Network
https://strongcitiesnetwork.org/en/cities/

Italy, Covid Shock: Head of Montichiari ER Arrested
https://www.europereloaded.com/italy-covid-shock-head-of-montichiari-er-arrested/

BUFFALO HORN GUY — BIG REVEAL!!! WITH PATENTS LISTED
https://projectcamelotportal.com/2021/01/25/buffalo-horn-guy-big-reveal-with-patents-listed/

The End of Trump Can Be the Beginning of America
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/politics/the-end-of-trump-can-be-the-beginning-of-america/ar-BB1d00L8?ocid=msedgntp

Speak Up with Tank & Lisa 1-10-2021
https://www.unn.today/

Police SUV plows through crowd of troublemakers in Tacoma in sickening VIDEO
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/police-suv-plows-through-crowd-of-troublemakers-in-tacoma-in-sickening-video_7wVzH3EwsGNtGum.html

Microsoft Granted Patent to Reanimate Dead People as 3D ‘Chatbots’
https://summit.news/2021/01/22/microsoft-granted-patent-to-reanimate-dead-people-as-3d-chatbots/

Zagreb Hospital Party:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVLlZ_FpHdQ

NY Government plans to remove you from your home to a medical facility
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LBx4uPDDtOT1/

New York Governor Cuomo Says Economy Needs to Reopen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZRzBcBbsEU

Watching_Nursing_Home_Residents_Die_Off_slowly_Days_and_Weeks_after_getting_the_Fake_Covid_Vaccine.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OtCk8dF23kve/

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers which can't be questioned". - Richard Feynman

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/EXtOST4lmicp/
The Crowhouse

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Keywords
q-anonnwobidenmax iganchatbotsthe crowhousecovid-1984 vaxx
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Chase Codewell
Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Zoey Sky
The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

Mike Adams
Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Garrison Vance
Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Garrison Vance
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy