The Maui (Lahaini) Wildfire Has All the Earmarks of a Direct Energy Weapon Attack
Global Agenda
Were Direct Energy Weapons involved in the latest massive burn of a Paradise resort town - that being Lahaina, Maui Hawaii? When I watched the aerial footage of the fire devastation in Lahaina I was reminded of the same type of footage that I saw during the Paradise Camp Fire of November 8, 2018. Certain buildings survived the 'fire tornado', but most did not. When you see the aerial footage in this video you will see that some homes were sparred the fire's wrath while others in it's wake of destruction did not survive. Interesting enough was the Lahaina Shores Beach Resort survived the wild fire, but all the buildings around it were wiped out. How does that happen?

