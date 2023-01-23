https://gettr.com/post/p23ifh289dd



12/31/2022 Miles Guo's GETTR: The prevalent “white lung” symptom in CCP China is most likely caused by Covid vaccines; the CCP wants to blame everything on the White Paper Movement and the West; the song “Papa” proved once again the strength of the New Federal State of China, and the fact that the CCP has been suppressing and threatening the West with cyber and data warfares

#Papa #Billboard #iTunes #CyberWarfare #DataWarfare #ForensicDataCollection #WhiteLungs #StrainofVirus #WhitePaperMovement #NFSC





12/31/2022 文贵盖特：国内的白肺大概率是疫苗灾难；共产党要把一切责任推给白纸运动和西方；《爹》这首歌再次证明了新中国联邦的实力和共产党压榨恐吓西方的数据网络战

#爹 #打榜 #苹果iTunes #数据网络战 #数据存储取证 #白肺 #毒株 #白纸运动 #新中国联邦