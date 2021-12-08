Owen Benjamin Exposes Ball Earthers And NASA Part 1

Fair UseYeah😎😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇I'm On TikTok / Brighteon / YouTube / PatreonPatreon Link///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////Research Playlist & Materials//////////////////////////////////////////Flat Earther PlayLists :Why You Not Believe NASA They Said Playlist -Proof Of Flat Earth Playlist -Research Checklist (For Noobs Only)For Flat Earthers To Fix They're Research On, Spinning Ball - tards To Find Out Eventually, Both Can Research These Though.- No Google Pictures Of Satellites.- Stars Are Fixed.- No Non - Fish Eye Lens High Altitude Footage Except From Flat Earth Provers Wonder Why.- We Are Not Spinning.- Clouds Aren't Spinning Or Moving Faster Than A Bullet.- NASA Astronauts Or Astro Nots Uses Harnesses and Cables Research.- Glass Of Water Doesn't Shake.- Apples and Other Berries And Fruits Don't Fly.- Flat Plains Everywhere. Proven Time And Time Again.- Waves Are Created By Winds And Storms, Weather Currents.- Moons Has No Actual Effects Other Than Space Station Soul Harvesting Matrix Control Especially No Gravity Effects Lol Wow.- Fake Stars And Sum Actually Might Be Real But Not All Space Phenomenons Are Projected On The Dome's Firmament.//////////////////////////////////Aliens / Angels And Demons//////////////////////////////////////////Play List:Proof Of Reptilian Shapeshifters Clone Android Replicants PlayList -Proof Of Fallen Angel's & Demon's Seed PlayList -- "They Live" Is A Documentary.- Reptilian Shapeshifters Are Real.- Greys Are Real.- Fallen Angel's And Their Star Seeds Are Real.- Demons Are Real.- Earthquake's Are Just An Unrealistic Improbability Hazzard To Ball Earthers And Plus Volcano's Are Created By Evil Service To Self Entities / Demon's And Fallen Angelics.- Most Of The Population Are Service To Self./////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////For Hidden Science And TechnologiesPlay List:Proof Governments And ET's Are Hiding Science And Technology From Humanity PlayList -///////////////////////////////////For Zombies & Mythical Creatures And Genetic Experimental Creatures Being ExposedPlay List:Proof Zombies Exist PlayList -Proof Of Mythical Creatures,Sea Serpents ,Hybrids ,Chimeras ,Fairy Tales And Other Things PL -...Bath In The Light Warriors Hurricane Aura's, Absorb Hurricanes Of Spiritual Energies!Be One With Truth Without Equal And Never Stop Seeking Truth, Justice And Peace.If You Want An Immortalize Channel Shout Out On My Outro Then $1 Month Upon Deposit And Make Sure You Have Your Channel That I'll Review Name In Advance Please...You Can Change It After 6 Months Last Time I've Checked.Help This Fellow Forced Below Poverty Human Man And Others Survive This Prison Planet Zoo Museum And Sick Circus, Financially Anything Will Be Of Service And I'll Continue To Support Tuth And Justice And I'll Be Able To Put Links To Original Videos( Won't Do That Free ).Here's The Tip Jar, Again If You Missed It, Cheers.😎🍺HERE'S SUM INTERESTING RESEARCH TOPICS!!!Sum Aren't Without Humor, Sum Criticized Me Are They Serious?Drake Bailey Alex Collier , Can't Done = Nothing Backwards oh and Kent Dunn#RedPill #HumanRights #FlatEarth #LastHumanMan #CommonLaw #MAGA #SatanicismExposed #LucyGoatDick #AlienAgenda #Illuminati #FairUse #PrisonPlanet #PlanetZoo #Matrix #ChineseElders #TargetedIndividuals #ClownWorld #NWO #RealHumanMan #MensRights #KentDunn #DrakeBailey #MessageToUniversals #Universals #DrSamMugzzi #GailofGaia #AlexCollier #Aliens #Extraterrestrials #MoonVacations #HumansOnMars #SecretSpacePrograms #SecretSpaceForce #MarsVacations #HumanRights #Humanist #Humanitarian #SecretSocieties #CommonLaw #Conspiracy #NASALied #RedPillWarrior #FakeMoonLanding #SayItStraight #NeverAStraightAnswer #Reptilians #DracoReptilians #Greys #Ghost #Demons #Exorcisism #ShadowPeople #NWO #PinkPill #WhitePill #BlackPill #BluePill #MKUltra #Haarp #JustLetItHappen #AlienContactee #TheAlienContactee #TimeTravelers #Supernatural #Absorb #AbsorbHurricanes #TheSpinStopsHere #Jezebel #JezebelSpirit #SuperMen #SuperHumans #SuperHumanMen #Galactics #GalacticCouncel #UniversalCouncel #HumanRepresentative #RealSuperHumanWomenWhere? #MeToo #GMO #CulturalMarxism #CorruptGovernment #Cern #HumanSpirit #Spirituality #Immortality #AlienDisclosure #Betas #Omegas #Alphas #YouAliensJealous #YouTubeCensorship #YouTubeCensorshipExposed #FalseLight #FalseLightWorkers .