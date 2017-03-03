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[Mar 3, 2017] Interesting potential flat Earth revelation arrived in the midst of intense verbal persecution (74.9K views on YouTube!)
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31 views • June 24, 2020
In this segment from Part 2 of my series "Biblical Cosmology: Theologians Gone Wild" I give you just a small taste of the CONSTANT vitriol that has come my way since 2015. But right at its peak (August 2015), I received a series of letters (many from from atheists) and a package from Andrew Hoy that gave me the courage and strength to get back up and continue with my Quest4Truth regarding the Biblical cosmology.
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