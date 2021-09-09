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The Truth About Hillary Clinton’s Wall Street Speeches
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40 views • September 09, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3449/the-truth-about-hillary-clintons-wall-street-speeches
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3449-the-truth-about-hillary-clintons-wall-street-speeches
Hillary and Bill Clinton made more than $153 million for 729 paid speeches between February 2001 and May 2015 - receiving an average fee of $210,795 per speech. Hillary Clinton gave 92 speeches with a standard fee of $225,000 between 2013 and 2015, collecting $21.6 million in just under two years.
Why are the Clintons' worth so much for speaking appearances and what did she say to these large institutions behind closed doors? Clinton never released her speech transcripts, but recently Wikileaks released excepts from her speeches, obtained through John Podesta’s compromised email account.
Source: https://archive.org/details/HRCPaidSpeechesFlags
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3449-the-truth-about-hillary-clintons-wall-street-speeches
Hillary and Bill Clinton made more than $153 million for 729 paid speeches between February 2001 and May 2015 - receiving an average fee of $210,795 per speech. Hillary Clinton gave 92 speeches with a standard fee of $225,000 between 2013 and 2015, collecting $21.6 million in just under two years.
Why are the Clintons' worth so much for speaking appearances and what did she say to these large institutions behind closed doors? Clinton never released her speech transcripts, but recently Wikileaks released excepts from her speeches, obtained through John Podesta’s compromised email account.
Source: https://archive.org/details/HRCPaidSpeechesFlags
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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