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L'Enfer ou le Paradis ? Quel sera votre choix ?
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223 views • October 05, 2019
Enseignement de base très simple, s'adressant aux non-Chrétiens qui souhaitent s'informer à propos de l'Enfer, du Paradis, de la repentance et de notre Seigneur YahuShua, Jésus Christ notre Sauveur.
PARTAGER ces vidéos, c'est déjà LE SERVIR, en partageant SA PAROLE.
POUR VOUS ABONNER A LA CHAINE, CLIQUEZ SUR LE BOUTON ROUGE "SUSCRIBE", A DROITE SOUS LA VIDÉO, PUIS CLIQUEZ ENSUITE SUR LA FENÊTRE ROUGE QUI APPARAIT, AFIN DE VOUS CRÉER UN COMPTE BRIGHTEON. (même principe que youtube)
PARTAGER ces vidéos, c'est déjà LE SERVIR, en partageant SA PAROLE.
POUR VOUS ABONNER A LA CHAINE, CLIQUEZ SUR LE BOUTON ROUGE "SUSCRIBE", A DROITE SOUS LA VIDÉO, PUIS CLIQUEZ ENSUITE SUR LA FENÊTRE ROUGE QUI APPARAIT, AFIN DE VOUS CRÉER UN COMPTE BRIGHTEON. (même principe que youtube)
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