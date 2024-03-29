BREWING BRILLIANCE: SPELLERS CONTINUE THEIR INSPIRING JOURNEY

Dawnmarie Gaivin, co-founder of the miraculous approach to communicating with nonspeakers, the Spellers Method, announces an exciting new partnership with Golden Road Brewing to launch a new beer, created by Spellers, with all proceeds going to Spellers Freedom Foundation. She also discusses the documentary crew that has been following the Spellers as they discover their lives with communication, who are coming out with a new series called “Underestimated”, which will air on the brand new Underestimated TV platform.





Air Date: Mar 28, 2024