Biblical Anger; Do Anger and Hate Equal Murder?
Henry Thrun
Published 19 days ago

My commentary on the 2023 Beshalach torah portion. Other videos cited: The Ten Commandments - Part 32: You Shall Not Murder - Yeshua explains: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdcpkmCIhb4&list=PLmI6y1h4ekf60kIu-TxE3ShPfJgTiUwB2&index=32 Patterns of Behavior That Lead to Separation: Jacob and Laban - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJlr7Kkh6qE&t=13s The Ten Commandments - Part 36:You Shall Not Commit Adultery Part 3-Beauty that Belongs to Another - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99IxA-Fq9fE Discover Your Calling Into Israel - 5 Part Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf7zc713XDuuhjyZX4pULkY1 What Does the New Testament Say About the Old Testament? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hl7aKxEC1E8&t=5s Killing in the Bible: Murder, Manslaughter, and Capital Punishment - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxlhREHpwW4&t=41s My Testimony of Naturally Overcoming Depression and Anger Issues - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HLhuOqF12M&t=10s Bible verses covered: Exodus 16:19-20 Matthew 5:21-22 1 John 3:15 Mark 3:5 Ephesians 4:26-27 Other sources cited: https://mennoknight.wordpress.com/2009/04/30/the-whole-killing-vs-murder-contradiction/ http://www.cartoondistrict.com/anger-management-strategies-for-kids-and-adults/ http://www.doctrinalstudies.com/pdf/D060917.pdf https://www.impactus.org/articles/a-greek-guide-to-anger/ https://www.theopedia.com/anger Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hthrun Twitter: https://twitter.com/hthrun USA.life: https://usa.life/hthrun Gab: https://gab.com/hthrun Parler: https://parler.com/Hthrun MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/henrythrun Telegram: https://t.me/hthrun Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hthrun

