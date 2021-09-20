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Session 2 - The Going Direct Reset - Doctors for Covid Ethics
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92 views • September 20, 2021
Presented by Doctors for Covid Ethics and hosted by UK Column, the COVID-19 Interdisciplinary Symposium took place on July 29th and 30th. Scroll down for links and time codes.
Session II: THE GOING DIRECT RESET with Catherine Austin Fitts and her guests: John Titus, Richard Werner, Mark Skidmore, Patrick Wood with Taylor Hudak moderating
Credit Doctors for Covid Ethics
https://tube.doctors4covidethics.org
Session II: THE GOING DIRECT RESET with Catherine Austin Fitts and her guests: John Titus, Richard Werner, Mark Skidmore, Patrick Wood with Taylor Hudak moderating
Credit Doctors for Covid Ethics
https://tube.doctors4covidethics.org
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